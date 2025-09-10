Texas A&M Run Defense Prepares for Toughest Challenge of Season
The first road trip of the 2025 season lies ahead for the No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies as they head to South Bend, Indiana for a rematch with the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
The Irish used their rushing attack to get the better of the Maroon and White in last year's season opener, with running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, as well as quarterback Riley Leonard combined for 198 yards as well as a touchdown from each of the halfbacks during the Irish's 23-13 win over the Aggies.
And with both Love and Price returning to the team, and C.J. Carr now under center, the Aggies are well aware of the looming threat of the fierce running game striking again.
'We'll Be Prepared by Saturday'
Texas A&M linebacker Scooby Williams, who was a part of the linebacker corps that got dashed by the Fighting Irish run game last year, and even suffered a torn meniscus that he ended up playing the entire season through, spoke of the importance of the game and how it can show truly how talented the A&M team is.
"This is one of the reasons that you come to a school like Texas A&M," Williams said to the media in his pregame press conference on Tuesday afternoon. "You know what type of talent you're going to play week in and week out. And this is just one of the weeks where you got to play somebody really talented. So, you got to go out there and and show them that you're talented as well."
Williams had high praise of the duo, and knows of the challenge that lies ahead.
"Both of them are great backs, very intelligent backs," Williams said. "They know what the defensive game is probably going to be. So, just wrapping them up, making sure that we're taking them to the ground, handling them when we need to, put extra wear and tear on their bodies, 'cause they're both gifted."
Williams also gave praise to the overall physicality of the Notre Dame, chalking it up to the work of head coach Marcus Freeman.
"I think Coach Freeman does a great job of teaching his boys how to play physical," the linebacker said. "It was physical (last year). It wasn't nothing I ain't seen before, but they weren't not physical. Knowing their tendencies, that they're a bunch of good players, and you don't forget good players."
The Aggies and the Irish kick off from Notre Dame Stadium Saturday night at 6:30 P.M.