3 Different Candidates in the NC State Coaching Search
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RALEIGH — With Will Wade jumping ship and returning to LSU and Baton Rouge on Thursday, coaching search mania has once again descended upon NC State as the university looks for the next leader of the men's basketball program. As soon as Wade's resignation came in, the search began for the Wolfpack administration, just 366 days after the coach was introduced at Reynolds Coliseum.
NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan and the rest of the hiring group reportedly zeroed in on two top candidates, but the search won't be entirely dependent on those two names. Corrigan is someone who does his due diligence with a decision like this. The expectation is that he'll be even more critical of candidates this go-around after being burned by Wade following just one season.
Candidates not named Justin Gainey or Josh Schertz
Mark Byington, Vanderbilt head coach
After his team's heartbreaking loss to Nebraska in the Round of 32 at the NCAA Tournament, Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington's name has been floated in a few different coaching searches, including both NC State and North Carolina. Across stops at the College of Charleston, Georgia Southern, James Madison and Vanderbilt, Byington put together a 267-160 record.
The interesting nugget with Byington is that one of Boo Corrigan's sons, Tre, is a graduate assistant for Vanderbilt under Byington. That could be something, or it could just be a fun fact. The simple fact is that Byington would be a totally acceptable rebound from Wade.
Flynn Clayman, High Point head coach
Flynn Clayman is a unique option, taking over the High Point program for the 2025-26 season after former head coach Alan Huss left to become the coach-in-waiting at Creighton. Clayman helped the Panthers to a second-straight NCAA Tournament appearance by way of a Big South Tournament victory. However, he took things even further, knocking off Wisconsin in the first round of the Big Dance.
Going 31-5 in your first season as a head coach certainly creates some buzz, but the lack of experience as a head coach and the lack of experience at the Power Four level definitely creates some concern. However, Clayman would have no issue generating some more energy within the program with his youthful personality.
Eric Olen, New Mexico head coach
Eric Olen would be a very different choice from the rest, as the entirety of his coaching career has been out west. He was an assistant coach at UC San Diego from 2004 to 2013, before taking over the head coaching position for the Tritons. He helped UCSD transition from Division II to Division I, building the program into an NCAA Tournament team in the 2024-25 season.
He immediately replaced Richard Pitino, a former NC State coaching candidate, at New Mexico and didn't miss a beat in the Mountain West, helping the Lobos to a 26-10 record as they continue to push through the NIT.
Where things stand with other candidates
NC State continues to be aggressive in its pursuit of Saint Louis head coach Josh Schertz, who looks to be the program's top target. A private jet owned by "Seven Wolves LLC" left Raleigh early Saturday morning, bound for St. Louis, presumably to present the Billikens' head coach with his first offer.
The other top option, Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey, secured a victory in the Sweet 16 with the Volunteers on Friday, further complicating the timeline of his potential hiring. He has received support from former NC State players, including Chris Corchiani and Julius Hodge.
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Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.Follow SennettTucker