More Analysts Give Thoughts On Upcoming NC State Season
The month of August is full of predictions, bold takes and fiery statements when it comes to college football. North Carolina State football hasn't avoided any of those facets during the offseason, both internally and externally.
The "Cover 3 Podcast" from CBS Sports released its crew's predictions for win totals for each member of the ACC, including for head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack.
Cover 3's Thoughts on NC State
Cover 3 hosts Chip Patterson, Bud Elliott, Danny Kanell and Tom Fornelli shared their opinions about the 2025 NC State team before giving their ultimate predictions for the season.
The group shared a consensus about one integral piece of the Wolfpack in 2025: CJ Bailey is the key.
"I think (Bailey) takes another step forward so they've got a little continuity," Kanell said.
He pointed out that the program has lacked consistency at quarterback, with Bailey marking the team's first returning quarterback since 2022.
"I think going to Bailey was the right move," Elliott said.
Elliott and Kanell were aligned when discussing Doeren's cultural importance to the program and didn't see that culture falling apart just because of a failed 2024 season.
Patterson expressed concerns about the team's defense going into the season.
"I am not ready to assume the defense is going to be good," he said. "The defense took a huge step back last season. It's like having Payton Wilson for three years really matter."
The group also showed some concern with the NC State schedule, especially toward the back end. The final six weeks of the season include a trip to Notre Dame, a trip to Pitt, Georgia Tech at home, a trip to Miami, Florida State on a short week at home and the rivalry game against North Carolina at home just two days after Thanksgiving.
The Win Predictions
With the NC State win total set at 6.5, the group used that number as the baseline for their win predictions.
Patterson, Kanell and Elliott all committed to the Wolfpack winning over six games, with Kanell stating that eight wins seems likely. While the others expressed concern, the point they each returned to was Doeren's consistency with NC State.
Under Doeren, the Wolfpack have won over six games nine times in 12 seasons. The outliers included his first season in charge, last year's 6-7 campaign and a 4-8 season in 2019.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.