Quarterback Making Noise In Practice For Wolfpack

The 2025 season for North Carolina State football hinges on the development of sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey. Whether he can take a significant leap in his sophomore year under new offensive coordinator Kurt Roper or not will ultimately decide the fate of head coach Dave Doeren's Wolfpack.
Luckily for Doeren and his staff, Bailey seems to be performing well in camp. While the media isn't allowed to watch practices, post-practice press conferences offer a window into the daily activities occurring for NC State as it prepares for the upcoming season.
Of course, the quarterback is at the front of everyone's mind after practice, including his teammates. Sophomore wide receiver Keenan Jackson, another player looking to rise in his second year, mentioned a big moment for Bailey and the Wolfpack offense.
"Noah (Rogers) made a really good catch on a fade ball ... a pass from CJ (Bailey)," Jackson said. "It kind of looked like the catch from the UNC game."
Rogers' return should boost Bailey's confidence even more heading into the new season. Rogers himself could be poised for a big breakout season following a solid first year with the Wolfpack.
While a receiver's report of one play that happened in a practice nobody outside of the program witnessed might not be the massive news Wolfpack fans are hoping for, it did shine a light on the progress Bailey is making as a passer this offseason.
Analysts have showered the quarterback with praise throughout the summer, naming him to various award watch lists (the Maxwell Award, ACC Player of the Year votes, etc.).
As a freshman, Bailey performed admirably when put into a surprise starting role after the expected quarterback, Grayson McCall, was unable to play due to suffering too many concussions.
As a true freshman, Bailey finished the 2024 season with a 74.3 passing grade, which was the best passing grade of any true freshman quarterback. He threw 17 touchdowns to 10 interceptions, a number the Wolfpack staff hopes will come down in the 2025 season to relieve some pressure from a defense that suffered greatly in 2024.
Until the opening matchup with East Carolina, breadcrumbs like the one Jackson offered are all Wolfpack fans will get when it comes to their sophomore quarterback's development.
