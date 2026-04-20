Assessing Offseason Progress for NC State Women's Basketball

RALEIGH — NC State women's basketball had a down year, at least for Wes Moore's lofty standards. The Wolfpack still finished fourth in the ACC, won 21 games, including a first-round victory over Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament. As the season ended, Moore's focus turned to getting back to the level he and so many fans around the program have come to expect.

Unfortunately for the Pack, two key pieces, Tilda Trygger and Zamareya Jones , departed in the transfer portal. Devyn Quigley and Mallory Collier, two solid rotation pieces, also left NC State through the portal. That leaves Moore with some open spots to work with, even after retaining Zoe Brooks and pushing to retain Khamil Pierre. So, where do things stand for the Pack?

Losses

N.C. State guard Zamareya Jones (3) dribbles against Michigan guard Te'yala Delfosse (33) during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jones and Trygger mark the primary losses for the Wolfpack. Both players started during the 2025-26 season and looked like key parts of Moore's longer-term plans for the program, particularly Jones. However, both pursued different opportunities, with Jones landing at Louisville and Trygger ending up with the Washington Huskies.

When adding Collier and Quigley to the losses, that's four pieces of the puzzle that need to be filled ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Retention

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Zoe Brooks (35) dribbles the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the first quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Brooks and Pierre appear lined up for returns, softening the blow of Trygger and Jones leaving the program. The two rising seniors accounted for a massive portion of NC State's offensive production last season and could see even more usage without Trygger and Jones in the mix. There could also be a fundamental shift in the way the Wolfpack plays with Brooks and Pierre running the show.

The rest of the roster appears to be returning, with Ky'She Lunan and Qadence Samuels headlining the other rotation returners. Maddie Cox made nice strides as a bench forward as well, so that's another forward back in the mix alongside Pierre. There's also incoming freshman Kamora Pruitt, a talented four-star wing.

Additions and areas of need

NC State coach Wes Moore gestures during a women's college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the NC State Wolfpack at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Oklahoma won 103-98. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So far, NC State has just one addition to the roster through an international recruit. Moore added Nigerian forward Favour Ossai Chinoye, a 6-foot-1 player who played her high school basketball in Japan. That's another frontcourt option for the Wolfpack, but the team still needs to bolster that part of the roster.

If Moore wants to see major improvements in the 2026-27 season, he needs to improve his team's ability to shoot from 3-point range. Adding wings capable of knocking down shots on kick-outs from Brooks and Pierre will go a long way in helping the Pack win more games. There's also a need for a center to replace Trygger's rebounding prowess, while also pushing Pierre out of a low-post role and into a more comfortable role as a slashing wing.