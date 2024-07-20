Crowd Chants for NC State Basketball Product in Las Vegas
DJ Burns averaged 5.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.0 steals in only 11.7 minutes per outing off the bench across the Cleveland Cavaliers' first three games of NBA 2K25 Summer League action in Las Vegas this past week. The NC State basketball treasure, whose competitive fire and relentless buckets helped fuel an improbable 2024 Final Four run, shot a combined 58.3 percent from the field in those contests.
However, the 23-year-old Burns, undrafted in late June but signed on with the Cavaliers for Summer League via an Exhibit 10 deal, did not come off the bench during Cleveland's 93-89 loss to former Wolfpack teammate Mohamed Diarra and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.
The fans on hand did their part, albeit to no avail, in demanding playing time for DJ Burns:
Burns, now a slimmed-down big man yet still a uniquely powerful 6-foot-9 bruiser with a deep array of post moves and the buttery soft touch to deliver points in a hurry, is hoping to see the floor once more in Las Vegas when the Cavaliers face the Indiana Pacers in the Thomas & Mack Center at 5 p.m. ET Saturday (NBA TV).
Their matchup is part of the two-day consolation slate for teams that did not earn a spot in this weekend's four-team Summer League playoffs.