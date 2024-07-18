NC State Basketball Pro Tallies First Field Goals in NBA Jersey
At last week's California Classic, a tune-up for the ongoing NBA 2K25 Summer League action in Las Vegas, 2023-24 NC State basketball forward Mohamed Diarra saw action only once across the Los Angeles Lakers' three outings. The undrafted 23-year-old knocked down one free throw in that contest.
So, Diarra arrived in Las Vegas boasting no made field goals with the Lakers, who signed him to an Exhibit 10 deal for Summer League play. And he did not come off the bench in Los Angeles' first two games.
But on Wednesday night, Diarra played 11 minutes in the Lakers' 87-86 win over the Atlanta Hawks. And he responded to the opportunity with his first made field goals as a pro and more.
The Frenchman, a key piece to the NC State basketball program's miraculous Final Four run last season after transferring from Missouri, finished with eight rebounds, three rebounds, and one assist. He shot 3-for-5 from the field, 1-for-2 from three, and 1-for-2 at the line.
Meanwhile, the lone Wolfpack talent on the Hawks' roster, second-year pro Jarkel Joiner, logged 24 minutes in the loss. The 2022-23 NC State basketball guard, who went undrafted last summer and competed in the G League as a rookie, posted a game-high 17 points off the bench, bumping the 25-year-old's Summer League average to 9.0 points per game. He added five boards, four dimes, and two steals against the Lakers..
Mohamed Diarra and the Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) next face Wolfpack great DJ Burns and the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) at 9 p.m. ET Thursday (ESPN).
Jarkel Joiner and the Atlanta Hawks (0-3) square off against 2020-22 NC State guard Dereon Seabron and the Chicago Bulls (1-2) at 6 p.m. Friday (NBA TV).