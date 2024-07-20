Former NC State Basketball Star 'Plays Reverse Card' for Hawks
After averaging 17.0 points per game for the 2022-23 NC State basketball team as a graduate transfer, Jarkel Joiner went undrafted last summer. He spent his first year as a pro in the G League, never seeing the court in an NBA contest.
While there's no guarantee he'll get a chance to make his official NBA debut anywhere next season, the 25-year-old guard from Oxford, Miss., has been efficiently productive for the Atlanta Hawks at the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas this week.
On Friday, albeit in a 103-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls, Joiner pulled off one acrobatic up-and-under score off the glass in the second half. It earned the following highlight recognition from the Hawks' social media team with a "Jarkel plays the reverse card" caption:
The showman-like bucket marked Joiner's only made field goal in the defeat, as he shot 1-for-6 overall, including 0-for-2 beyond the arc. That said, he posted a 5-for-6 clip at the foul line to bump his scoring total to seven points. Plus, he added five rebounds, a game-high eight assists, one steal, and only one turnover across his 25 minutes off the bench.
Through four outings in Vegas, Joiner is averaging 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and only 1.0 turnovers in 20.1 minutes per game. And he's shooting an impressive 45.5 percent from three.
As for the Wolfpack product on Chicago's Summer League roster, Dereon Seabron tallied two points, four boards, and two dimes in his 23 minutes as a second-unit guard.
Obviously, Jarkel Joiner and the winless Atlanta Hawks (0-4) fell short of a spot in this weekend's four-team Summer League playoffs. But the Hawks do have a consolation game on tap before leaving Las Vegas. They'll square off against the New York Knicks (2-2) at 6 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).
Dereon Seabron, who totaled 11 games between his rookie and sophomore NBA campaigns while on a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, and the Chicago Bulls (2-2) face the Los Angeles Lakers (2-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday (NBA TV). The Lakers' roster includes 2023-24 NC State basketball big man Mohamed Diarra.