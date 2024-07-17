NC State Basketball Reveals Completed 2024-25 Roster
NC State basketball intel for next season now includes players' heights, weights, and jersey numbers.
The eighth NC State basketball team under Kevin Keatts' command has the tall order of being the follow-up act to the generationally memorable 2023-24 Wolfpack. But there are some returning faces from that magical Final Four squad. And promising new pieces join them.
On Wednesday evening, the NC State basketball social media team advertised the now-confirmed jersey numbers for all 13 players on the 2024-25 roster:
And here is the complete cast with officially listed heights and weights:
- 0 - Mike James, 6-foot-5, 200-pound redshirt junior guard
- 1 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, 6-foot-10, 240-pound senior forward
- 2 - Paul McNeil, 6-foot-5, 180-pound freshman guard
- 3 - Dontrez Styles, 6-foot-6, 210-pound senior guard/forward
- 4 - Breon Pass, 6-foot, 175-pound senior guard
- 5 - Trey Parker, 6-foot-1, 165-pound freshman guard
- 8 - Jayden Taylor, 6-foot-4, 195-pound senior guard
- 10 - Marcus Hill, 6-foot-4, 185-pound senior guard
- 11 - Dennis Parker Jr., 6-foot-6, 205-pound sophomore guard
- 12 - Michael O'Connell, 6-foot-2, 195-pound graduate guard
- 13 - KJ Keatts, 5-foot-10, 165-pound junior guard
- 22 - Jordan Snell, 6-foot-2, 165-pound junior guard
- 34 - Ben Middlebrooks, 6-foot-10, 240-pound senior forward
