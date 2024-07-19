Five-Star Now Slated to Check Out NC State Basketball Program
When it comes to the rankings of Wolfpack recruiting targets alone, NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts hasn't quite swung for the fences the past few months since guiding the program to its first ACC Tournament title and Final Four appearance since the 1980s.
That said, Keatts' recruitment of La Lumiere School (Ind.) wing Darius Adams, which became official via an offer in early June, suggests he and his staff are beginning to reach for the next highest shelf in the recruiting department.
Now, the 6-foot-5, 165-pound guard has locked in an official visit with the Wolfpack, Sept. 6-8, 247Sports' Dushawn London first reported on Thursday.
Adams' trip to Raleigh will launch a stretch of six official visits in as many weekends. He will travel to Tennessee on Sept. 13 before heading to Michigan State, Alabama, and UConn. His jam-packed schedule concludes at Notre Dame, Oct. 10-12, per London.
Presumably, the six visit destinations are all contenders.
Darius Adams is a refined sharpshooter who ranks No. 17 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, sitting below only Highland School (Va.) forward Nate Ament among the dozen or so undecided NC State basketball offer holders in the cycle. He and Ament are the only composite five-star prospects on the Wolfpack's 2025 wishlist.
NC State's most recent composite five-star recruiting prize was guard Dennis Smith Jr., whose one-and-done campaign under Mark Gottfried in 2016-17 occurred the season before Kevin Keatts arrived in town.