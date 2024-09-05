NC State Basketball Head Coach Visits Nearby Five-Star Recruit
NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and one of his assistants were at nearby Broughton High School in Raleigh on Thursday morning. They were there to check in on sophomore forward Jordan Page, NC State Wolfpack On SI confirmed.
Page, who ranks No. 8 overall and No. 2 among North Carolina prospects on the 2027 ESPN 25 after averaging 17.8 points and 9.0 rebounds as a Broughton freshman, hasn't reported an offer from the staff in Raleigh — nor any other schools, for that matter. But given his proximity to NC State and the early interest from Keatts & Co., the 6-foot-5, 190-pound forward is certainly a talent for the Wolfpack to keep an eye on in the 2027 cycle.
Here's a snippet of the Jordan Page scouting report that Phenom Hoop Report's Patrick O'Brien provided during the phenom's 2023-24 campaign:
"You don't always see players at his age with his frame and what he could potentially be in the coming years...But diving more into his game, one can see that Page excels early on in using that frame to his advantage, attacking the basket and finding ways to finish at the rim and over defenders...You also have to like how he competes on the boards, using that wingspan and athleticism well in other areas."
The NC State basketball recruiters have yet to officially enter any 2027 battles.