New Big Man to Know on NC State Basketball Recruiting Radar
Prior to Tuesday night, there had been no reports of NC State basketball interest in Father Ryan High School (Tenn.) center Cade Bennerman, a 6-foot-11, 195-pound three-star senior with a self-reported 7-foot-5 wingspan.
Now, though, it looks as though at least one member of Kevin Keatts' crew plans to check out the long-limbed Bennerman in person after the open recruiting period begins on Wednesday. According to MADE Hoops' Travis Graf, NC State is "expected in this week" for them impressively athletic big man.
Bennerman ranks No. 190 overall and No. 33 among centers on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. Given those rankings, it's somewhat surprising that he appears at No. 1 among Tennesseans in the cycle.
As On3's Jamie Shaw suggested in the following assessment after watching the Nashville native in grassroots action back in early July, Bennerman boasts a notably high upside:
"While there is still a long way until he hits his ceiling, there are not many 6-foot-11 people in the world who move as fluidly as Bennerman. He played effectively within himself, finishing plays around the basket and blocking shots around the rim. There is a clear pathway with his continued improvement."
He holds offers Northwestern, South Florida, Cal, Penn State, and Tennessee State, per 247Sports.
Graf noted that Bennerman has scheduled September official visits to South Florida, Michigan, and Northwestern.