Giant NC State Basketball Target Schedules Four Visits Elsewhere
The NC State basketball staff has been in full pursuit of Germantown High School (Miss.) center Sam Funches for roughly a year. He was one of the first 2026 prospects to report an offer from Kevin Keatts and his crew in Raleigh, and Wolfpack coaches have been a common sight at the composite five-star prep's games, including in grassroots action this summer.
With all of the above in mind, it's somewhat surprising that NC State did not appear on Funches' first reported list of scheduled official visits for his junior year.
On Sunday, Funches told League Ready that he's slated to check out Cal the first weekend of October, Ole Miss the last weekend of October, and Gonzaga in mid-February. Plus, he'll take an unofficial visit to Mississippi State on Oct. 19.
Although one could argue the absence of a scheduled NC State basketball visit suggests the Wolfpack recruiters aren't in the lead for Funches' services right now, it's worth noting that it's still extremely early in the 2026 cycle.
Funches, a 6-foot-11, 220-pound budding post force with almost two dozen offers in tow, ranks No. 21 overall and No. 1 among full-fledged centers on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
NC State's six-deep 2026 offer sheet includes two more heralded 2026 big men in John Marshall High School (Va.) four-star Latrell Allmond and IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star Cody Peck.