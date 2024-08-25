Giant NC State Basketball Target Schedules Four Visits Elsewhere

2026 4⭐️ Sam Funches tells @LeagueRDY he’s taking the following official visits:



October 4th-6th: California

October 24th-26th: Ole Miss

February 14th-16th: Gonzaga



Funches also plans to take an unofficial visit to Mississippi State on October 19th. #34 in the ESPN60. pic.twitter.com/iJXkH16NEH