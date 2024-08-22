No. 1 Threat to NC State Basketball in Davion Hannah Sweepstakes
Link Academy (Mo.) senior guard Davion Hannah has been locked in on finalists in his recruitment since late July. NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and his staff survived that cut. But so did eight other suitors: Michigan State, Louisville, Pitt, Alabama, Xavier, Ohio State, Cincinnati, and home-state hopeful Wisconsin.
The 6-foot-5, 175-pound Hannah, a top-shelf four-star at No. 26 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and one of the most electrifying high-risers in the cycle, also included the Wolfpack among the eight official visits he has scheduled for the fall semester. He'll check out the NC State basketball program in person the first weekend of October.
Despite those somewhat positive signs for the Wolfpack, who didn't officially enter the fray with an offer until late June, there hasn't been much chatter from insiders of late when it comes to Keatts & Co.'s pursuit of the 18-year-old.
Instead, as ZAGSBLOG seemed to suggest this week — without even mentioning the recruiters in Raleigh — Wisconsin may well be the favorite for Hannah heading into the homestretch:
"The Milwaukee native is a top priority for the Badgers and was on the same AAU team this summer as Zach Kinziger, a Wisconsin commit. Kinziger told ZAGSBLOG in May he’s actively recruiting Hannah. Wisconsin will be a major player, but Hannah also has great relationships with Alabama, Louisville and Michigan State."
There are no 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions yet. However, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine pegs Wisconsin as the frontrunner.
Davion Hannah attended Nicolet High School (Wis.) before announcing his transfer to juggernaut Link Academy for his senior year.