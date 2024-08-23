All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball: Stage Set for Final Four Rematch in California

A few hours after lunch on Thanksgiving Day, the NC State basketball program will look to avenge its Final Four loss.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball and Purdue, the program that ended the Wolfpack's most memorable season in decades, will square off on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, at 3 p.m. ET, Sports San Diego announced on Friday. It's one of two opening round matchups at the Rady Children's Invitational in UC San Diego's LionTree Arena that day.

BYU faces Ole Miss following the Wolfpack-Boilermakers battle.

Both games will air on FS1.

The winners meet in the championship clash the following day at 6 p.m. ET, with the losers tipping off beforehand at 3:30 p.m. ET. FOX will broadcast those two outings.

As things stand, most of the matchups are set for Kevin Keatts' eight NC State basketball squad. But there are still a few unknown non-conference meetings, and the ACC has yet to reveal the dates of conference games.

Here's every known piece to the 2024-25 NC State basketball schedule thus far:

  • Nov. 4 vs. USC Upstate, PNC Arena, Raleigh, N.C.
  • Nov. 13 vs. Coastal Carolina, PNC Arena
  • Nov. 22 vs. William & Mary, PNC Arena
  • Nov. 28 vs. Purdue, 3 p.m. ET (FS1), Rady Children's Invitational, LionTree Arena, San Diego, Calif.
  • Nov. 29 vs. Ole Miss or BYU, Rady Children's Invitational, LionTree Arena, San Diego
  • Dec. 4 vs. Texas, ACC/SEC Challenge, PNC Arena
  • Dec. 14 at Kansas, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kan.
  • Dec. 16 vs. Rider, PNC Arena
  • Home-and-away ACC matchups: UNC, Wake Forest, Cal
  • Home-only ACC matchups: Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Pitt, SMU
  • Road-only ACC matchups: Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech

