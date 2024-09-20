Inside Look at NC State Basketball Surprise for Returning Gems
During Kevin Keatts' press conference to tip off Thursday's NC State basketball media day, the eighth-year Wolfpack head coach alluded to a special dinner for his squad.
ALSO READ: NC State Head Coach Says Two Newbies Added Significant Muscle
In hindsight, the smiles from Keatts and overall upbeat tone of media day, due to the program being fresh off its first Final Four appearance and ACC Tournament title since the 1980s, served as a clue to what was in store for the group at that dinner.
It turns out the 2023-24 Wolfpack players got their rings.
ALSO READ: NC State Treasure DJ Burns Wastes No Time Wowing New Teammates
On Friday morning, with a caption of "Champions has a nice ring to it," the NC State basketball social media team posted the following video from the surprise ring ceremony, including the players' show of pure appreciation:
Here's a zoomed-in look at the rings, highlighting their recognition of the ACC Tournament crown and unforgettable Cinderella journey to the Final Four in Phoenix:
The championship jewelry went out to the seven returning talents on hand, featuring graduate guard and ACC Tournament semifinal hero Michael O'Connell, senior guard Jayden Taylor, senior guard Breon Pass, senior forward Ben Middlebrooks, and sophomore guard Dennis Parker Jr., plus a pair of junior walk-on guards in Jordan Snell and the coach's son, KJ Keatts.
ALSO READ: NC State Welcomes Huge 2025 Recruit for Official Campus Tour
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.