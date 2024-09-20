All Wolfpack

Inside Look at NC State Basketball Surprise for Returning Gems

NC State basketball now enjoys more pieces to its 2023-24 championship hardware.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts
NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
During Kevin Keatts' press conference to tip off Thursday's NC State basketball media day, the eighth-year Wolfpack head coach alluded to a special dinner for his squad.

In hindsight, the smiles from Keatts and overall upbeat tone of media day, due to the program being fresh off its first Final Four appearance and ACC Tournament title since the 1980s, served as a clue to what was in store for the group at that dinner.

It turns out the 2023-24 Wolfpack players got their rings.

On Friday morning, with a caption of "Champions has a nice ring to it," the NC State basketball social media team posted the following video from the surprise ring ceremony, including the players' show of pure appreciation:

Here's a zoomed-in look at the rings, highlighting their recognition of the ACC Tournament crown and unforgettable Cinderella journey to the Final Four in Phoenix:

The championship jewelry went out to the seven returning talents on hand, featuring graduate guard and ACC Tournament semifinal hero Michael O'Connell, senior guard Jayden Taylor, senior guard Breon Pass, senior forward Ben Middlebrooks, and sophomore guard Dennis Parker Jr., plus a pair of junior walk-on guards in Jordan Snell and the coach's son, KJ Keatts.

