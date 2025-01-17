Losses Give NC State Basketball Big Boost in NET Rankings
The more NC State basketball loses, the better its chances are to make the NCAA Tournament. Not really. But that is the conclusion some folks might logically draw if they had no knowledge of how the brainless NCAA NET Rankings work.
ALSO READ: Highest-Ranked 2025 NC State Recruiting Target Makes Some Cuts
On Wednesday night, Kevin Keatts' eighth NC State team collapsed, tallying a 79-76 road loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies, who entered the contest with a 7-9 overall record and sitting below .500 in ACC play. The result? Well, the Wolfpack was rewarded with a two-spot jump on Thursday to No. 103 in the NET Rankings, the most important metric to evaluate squads for March Madness invites and seeding.
Two weeks ago, NC State checked in at No. 116 overall.
Since then, the Wolfpack (9-8, 2-4 ACC) has gone 1-2. NC State required late-game heroics to claim a one-point home victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who remain under .500 at 8-9 overall this season, before falling at home by two points to the mediocre UNC Tar Heels, who were 10-6 entering the battle, and leaving Blacksburg with its fourth loss in the past five outings.
Somehow, the most recent three-game Wolfpack stretch — just plain dismal in the eyes of seemingly everyone not named NET — equated to the squad climbing 13 notches and knocking on the door of the top 100 again.
Of course, at this point, it probably doesn't matter.
Consider the Wolfpack's long list of utterly unremarkable non-conference wins. Add in the fact that the squad hasn't won a single game outside Raleigh. And factor in the ACC's awfully weak standing this season, as the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils remain the only member of the conference boasting a top 25 NET.
Yes, assuming the Wolfpack don't have another ACC Tournament miracle up its sleeve, one would think State can afford no more than another loss, maybe two, across its remaining 14 regular season outings to have any hope of earning its third consecutive NCAA Tournament bid under Keatts' command.
Then again, in light of recent NC State basketball bumps, the NCAA NET Rankings appear to propose frequent losing as a sound strategy for success.
ALSO READ: Wolfpack Coach Claims Goaltending Review Explanation 'Not True'
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.