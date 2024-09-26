All Wolfpack

'Buy Stock Now' in Underrated NC State Basketball Freshman Guard

A national expert is particularly high on one NC State basketball rookie after watching the Wolfpack practice.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts
NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
After recently checking out the 2024-25 NC State basketball team in the first official week of practice in Raleigh, CBS Sports national expert Jon Rothstein came away impressed by the play of Wolfpack freshman guard Paul McNeil.

Pointing to McNeil's "great feel" and shot-making abilities, Rothstein opined that the 6-foot-5, 180-pounder out of Rockingham, N.C., is "tailor made for Kevin Keatts' system."

Rothstein then added to his assessment with the following message to fans of college hoops: "Paul McNeil. Buy Stock Now."

McNeil, who committed to Keatts and his staff way back in February 2023, arrived in Raleigh this summer sitting at No. 56 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite.

He's the highest-ranked member of the 2024 NC State basketball class. But all three rookies, including four-star guards Bryce Heard and Trey Parker, have the talent to potentially contribute right away for the Wolfpack.

"Those three guys will compete for playing time," Keatts said to NC State Wolfpack On SI at the program's preseason media day last week when summarizing his thoughts on the freshman newcomers' impact in summer Pack workouts. "It's not like we're bringing them in as freshmen — even though we're in the transfer era — thinking that they won't play.

"I mean, those guys are gonna have great opportunities to get on the floor."

Matt Giles

