NC State Basketball Guard Becoming Most Potent Wolfpack Talent
NC State basketball freshman guard Trey Parker didn't get the potential game-winner to fall from three at the buzzer on Saturday night, as the Wolfpack (9-14, 2-10 ACC) fell on the road, 74-73, in heartbreaking fashion against the Stanford Cardinal (16-8, 8-5 ACC).
Even so, Parker's performance, paired with his gritty play in State's 74-64 loss at Duke two weeks ago plus solid efforts in the losses to Clemson and Cal in between, is a bright spot in the midst of the Wolfpack's eight-game losing streak and uphill climb ahead in its push to make the ACC Tournament.
"Yeah, he's playing well, and I'm happy that we have been able to [go to him]," NC State basketball head coach Keatts said following the loss at Stanford, where Parker posted a team-high 19 points in 28 minutes off the bench, adding three rebounds and five assists while shooting 5-for-8 from deep.
"You know, he's starting to develop. He's starting to understand how to play. And he's had some big games. I mean, you think about it, and most of them, really, the big ones have come on the road: at Duke, here at Stanford, where both teams have won a lot of games.
"I like what I’m seeing with him...Not only did he score the ball, I thought he ran our team..."
Through 20 appearances as an NC State basketball player, Trey Parker is averaging 4.9 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.5 steals in only 12.0 minutes per outing. He's shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 35.0 percent beyond the arc.
The Wolfpack now prepares to host the Louisville Cardinals (18-6, 11-2 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN2).
