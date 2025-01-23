All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Joins Battle for Top-Shelf North Carolina Prospect

The NC State basketball wishlist now includes Will Stevens, a teammate to a future Tar Heel.

Four-star big man Will Stevens announced his offer from NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts on Wednesday night, becoming the sixth active Wolfpack target on the 2026 recruiting trail and the fourth of the center variety.

The 6-foot-10, 205-pound junior, who attends Davidson Day School (N.C.) alongside a 2025 UNC basketball signee in four-star guard Isaiah Denis, checks in at No. 109 overall and No. 7 among North Carolina preps in the On3 Industry Rankings for the 2026 cycle. And just a few weeks ago, Stevens' 47-spot ranking bump was one of the biggest in the class, confirming his stock is on the rise.

Will Stevens has already racked up well over a dozen offers. His growing list of suitors includes three other ACC schools in Wake Forest, Clemson, and Virginia Tech, along with several more North Carolina programs in Davidson, Charlotte, Appalachian State, and High Point.

As for the other 2026 NC State basketball targets, they are Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.) four-star guard JJ Andrews, Caldwell Academy (N.C.) four-star forward Cole Cloer, IMG Academy (Fla.) three-star center Cody Peck, Germantown High School (Miss.) four-star center Sam Funches, and John Marshall High School (Va.) four-star center Latrell Allmond.

Kevin Keatts and his crew, boasting two early 2025 signees, have yet to land their first 2026 pledge.

