NC State Basketball: Kevin Keatts Lands Another 2025 Commit

A top-shelf center pledged allegiance to the NC State basketball staff before returning home from his visit with the Wolfpack.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts
NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
While the NC State football team was getting blown out at Clemson on Saturday afternoon, the NC State basketball program delivered some welcomed news, as eighth-year Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts and his cohorts picked up their second commitment on the 2025 recruiting trail.

Christ School (N.C.) four-star big man Zymicah Wilkins is the latest prize, joining Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard Ricardo Greer Jr.

Wilkins revealed his pledge via the following post on Saturday afternoon, the last day of his three-day official visit with the Wolfpack:

Heading into Wilkins' trip to Raleigh, it looked as though the Wolfpack coaches were in a two-way race with Georgetown, where the 6-foot-8, 215-pound versatile bruiser visited just a few weeks ago. South Carolina, Dayton, Villanova, Clemson, and Georgia were the other schools in his top seven.

Zymicah Wilkins, who has held an offer from Keatts & Co. for well over a year, checks in at No. 81 overall, No. 11 among centers, and No. 3 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. Ricardo Greer Jr., who announced his commitment back in June, now ranks No. 159 overall in the cycle.

Kevin Keatts' 2025 NC State basketball recruiting haul is now one of only a handful in the country containing at least one four-star and three-star.

