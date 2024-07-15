NC State Basketball: Rim-Rattling Prep Sets Official Visit to Raleigh
Link Academy (Mo.) four-star guard Davion Hannah, a Wisconsin native and one of a dozen or so prospects the NC State basketball recruiting team is actively pursuing on the 2025 recruiting trail, received an offer from eighth-year Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts less than a month ago. And the 6-foot-5, 175-pound high-riser has already scheduled an official visit with the staff in Raleigh.
ALSO READ: Newly Offered State Target Cody Peck Attracts Wolfpack Staff Again
On Sunday afternoon, 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins reported that Hannah will check out the Wolfpack in person the first weekend of October.
Plus, the 18-year-old has official visits on tap to Alabama beginning on Aug. 31, to Louisville on Sept. 7, to Wisconsin on Sept. 14, to Ohio State on Sept. 20, and to Wake Forest on Oct. 12, the weekend after his trip to NC State.
At this time last year, Hannah sat at No. 52 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. The electrifying dunker, also a formidable slasher and defender, is now up to No. 29 among his peers, steadily approaching five-star status as he gears up for his senior campaign at prep powerhouse Link Academy after recently announcing his transfer from Nicolet High School in Glendale, Wis.
He holds over a dozen offers and hasn't named finalists in his recruitment. But it feels safe to assume that the schools he plans on visiting are all legit contenders.