NC State Basketball: Priority Target Makes Cuts, Sets Decision Date
Homewood-Flossmoor High School (Ill.) rising senior Bryce Heard checked out the NC State basketball program on an official visit in late June. Fast forward a few weeks, and the 6-foot-5, 190-pound wing is set to announce his college choice.
Heard, a sharpshooting four-star who sits at No. 89 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and reeled in nearly two dozen offers in his recruitment, told League Ready on Tuesday that he's down to four finalists: NC State, Xavier, Mississippi State, and Southern Cal. And he plans to reveal a winner next Wednesday.
Back in May, Heard mentioned that he was hoping to visit a handful of suitors in the summer and fall. Now, it appears the 17-year-old enjoyed his stay in Raleigh to the point that he's seen all he needs to make up his mind.
It was the silky talent's only official visit anywhere.
Meanwhile, NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and his crew already boast one 2025 pledge in Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) four-star guard Ricardo Greer Jr., who ranks No. 161 overall in the class and committed to the Wolfpack a week before Bryce Heard's visit in June.