NC State Basketball Schedule Intel: Another Big-Time Foe on Tap
There are still a few unknowns on what will be an 11-game NC State basketball non-conference slate.
The 2024-25 NC State basketball team will get a chance to avenge the 2023-24 Wolfpack's 63-50 Final Four defeat at the hands of Purdue when the two programs meet on Nov. 28 in the first round of the four-team Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego, Calif., CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported on Monday.
Kevin Keatts' eighth Wolfpack squad will then square off against Ole Miss or BYU the following day before returning home to prepare for an ACC/SEC Challenge home showdown against Texas on Dec. 4.
Here's every known opponent on the 2024-25 NC State basketball schedule thus far:
- Nov. 4 vs. USC Upstate, PNC Arena, Raleigh, N.C.
- Nov. 13 vs. Coastal Carolina, PNC Arena
- Nov. 22 vs. William & Mary, PNC Arena
- Nov. 28 vs. Purdue, Rady Children's Invitational, LionTree Arena, San Diego, Calif.
- Nov. 29 vs. Ole Miss or BYU, Rady Children's Invitational, LionTree Arena, San Diego
- Dec. 4 vs. Texas, ACC/SEC Challenge, PNC Arena
- Dec. 14 at Kansas, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kan.
- Home-and-away ACC matchups: UNC, Wake Forest, Cal
- Home-only ACC matchups: Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Pitt, SMU
- Road-only ACC matchups: Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech
The ACC hasn't announced dates for conference matchups.
