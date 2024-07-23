UNC Now Challenging NC State Basketball for In-State Recruit
UNC basketball officially entered the fray for Davidson Day School (N.C.) rising senior Isaiah Denis via an offer on Monday, almost a month after NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts joined the race with an offer of his own to the 6-foot-5, 170-pound guard.
Denis, a four-star who ranks No. 72 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and boasts roughly two dozen offers, becomes only the third 2025 recruit to land on the wishlists of rivals NC State and UNC. In that regard, he joins Great Crossing High School (Ky.) four-star center Malachi Moreno, who has eliminated the Wolfpack from contention, and Highland School (Va.) five-star forward Nate Ament, who hasn't reported much interest from Keatts & Co. of late.
Well before receiving an offer from NC State, Isaiah Denis was in Raleigh for an unofficial visit and attended the Wolfpack's home loss to Duke in early March.
"It was great," Denis told Phenom Hoops' Patrick O'Brien about his NC State visit at the time. "It was my second time being up there for an ACC conference game. The environment has been great both times, and I've been steadily building my relationship with [the staff]...definitely the school who's been recruiting me the hardest."
Thus far, Denis has locked in only three official visits for his senior year: to Pitt beginning on Aug. 30, to Ohio State the following weekend, and to Michigan two weekends later. But he's in the process of planning trips to check out a few more suitors.
Meanwhile, NC State basketball's lone commit in the 2025 arena is Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard Ricardo Greer Jr., sitting at No. 161 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.