Latest NC State Basketball Practice Clips Highlight Mic'd Up Mike
Throughout the summer, the NC State basketball social media team has been posting videos introducing the deep cast of newcomers to its followers. This week, the featured player was a familiar face from ACC action in former Louisville guard Mike James, who arrived in Raleigh with the option to play two more years in college.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound James, a double-digit scorer and full-time starter in both of his seasons with the Cardinals, announced his transfer to NC State in late April. And he's now well on his way to getting acquainted with his new teammates on the court.
James' veteran leadership, attention to detail, multi-level scoring abilities, and overall positivity are on full display in the following 80-second "Mic'd up with Mike" segment courtesy of the official Wolfpack basketball account:
As a former four-star 2021 recruit from Orlando, Mike James included Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack among his five finalists. So, beyond their in-game meetings while James was at Louisville, he and the NC State basketball staff have know each other for years.
"Strong driver that can shoot the basketball," Keatts recently noted about James during his mid-summer press conference. "I'm looking for someone to replace DJ Horne. I don't know if we'll have anyone replace the way he played, but I think he will be really good."
There's no doubt that Mike James' durability with the Cardinals — he averaged over 30 minutes across his combined 64 games, all as a starter — is particularly impressive in light of the fact he suffered a torn Achilles tendon in his left leg a month before what would have been his freshman campaign in 2021-22.
In other words, add "resilient" to the list of top Mike James descriptors.