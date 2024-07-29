NC State Basketball Product Among Top 10 Unsigned NBA Free Agents
As NBA free agents come off the board, 2016-17 NC State basketball one-and-done and ACC Rookie of the Year Dennis Smith Jr. is gradually climbing the list of the best available talent still up grabs.
Now, according to the updated tracker and rankings courtesy of HoopsHype's Frank Urbina and Raul Barrigon, the 26-year-old Smith sits No. 10 on that list. Urbina and Barrigon added the following summary of the upside that the former five-star recruit and 2017 lottery pick from Fayetteville, N.C., should have to offer a team in what ought to be his prime years as an athlete:
"Won't ever live up to superstar potential as a prospect but has channeled his athleticism very well on defense, where he can be a real nuisance against opposing point guards."
Dennis Smith Jr.'s most productive season as a pro was his rookie campaign with the 2017-18 Dallas Mavericks, in which he averaged 15.2 points across 69 games as a full-time starter.
He's played 326 regular season games spanning stops with six franchises.
Last season, his first with the Brooklyn Nets, Smith averaged 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals in 18.9 minutes per outing off the bench.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound guard's 29.4 shooting percentage beyond the arc, albeit his best mark since 2020-21, might be limiting the number of interested parties.