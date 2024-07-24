NC State Basketball Adds One More Piece to 2024-25 Roster
NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and his staff have secured another promising perimeter talent for the 2024-25 Wolfpack roster in four-star recruit Bryce Heard.
On Wednesday afternoon, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound wing out of Homewood-Flossmoor High School (Ill.) committed to the Wolfpack over fellow finalists Xavier, Southern Cal, and Mississippi State. During the announcement ceremony in his school's auditorium, Heard, a heralded sharpshooter, revealed that he's reclassifying from 2025 to 2024 and joining the NC State basketball team right away as a freshman in Raleigh.
Although he's already made his reclassification official by signing his national letter of intent to play for the Wolfpack next season, the most prominent national recruiting sites have yet to update his status to 2024.
At the time of this article's publishing, he appears at No. 87 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. So, one would think he has a chance to land inside the top 100 among his new 2024 peers.
Heard's length, competitiveness, and dynamic bucket-finding abilities could earn him a spot in the regular rotation.
Here are the other 13 members of Keatts' eighth NC State basketball squad:
- Paul McNeil, 6-foot-5, 180-pound freshman guard
- Trey Parker, 6-foot-1, 165-pound freshman guard
- Dennis Parker Jr., 6-foot-6, 205-pound sophomore guard
- Jordan Snell, 6-foot-2, 165-pound junior guard
- KJ Keatts, 5-foot-10, 165-pound junior guard
- Mike James, 6-foot-5, 200-pound redshirt junior guard
- Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, 6-foot-10, 240-pound senior forward
- Dontrez Styles, 6-foot-6, 210-pound senior guard/forward
- Breon Pass, 6-foot, 175-pound senior guard
- Jayden Taylor, 6-foot-4, 195-pound senior guard
- Marcus Hill, 6-foot-4, 185-pound senior guard
- Ben Middlebrooks, 6-foot-10, 240-pound senior forward
- Michael O'Connell, 6-foot-2, 195-pound graduate guard
Bryce Heard and the rest of the Pack look to build on the underdog 2023-24 NC State basketball team's unforgettable ACC Tournament title and unbelievable Final Four journey.