Top NC State Basketball Target Seals Win at Rucker Park
With under 15 seconds to play in the outdoor SLAM Summer Classic at Rucker Park in New York City on Wednesday night, future NC State basketball visitor and La Lumiere School (Ind.) senior guard Darius Adams committed a backcourt violation after catching a long inbounds pass at halfcourt. The miscue looked like the potential game-losing play for his Team White squad, which led Team Black, 81-80, at the time.
No worries. Two seconds into Team Black's ensuing possession, Adams came up with a clutch strip at the top of the key. His steal created a fastbreak opportunity, resulting in a drawn foul on the other end and two free throws for the 6-foot-5, 165-pound five-star from New Jersey.
He missed the first but drained the second. And Adams' defensive efforts on Team Black's last desperate attempts helped ensure the 83-81 win.
All in all, Adams, No. 17 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, once again exhibited a level of savvy play and perseverance that has made him a top priority for NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts.
Keatts and his staff are set to host Adams the first weekend of September. His other upcoming official visits are to UConn a few days before arriving in Raleigh, to Notre Dame a few days after returning from his visit with the Wolfpack, to Tennessee on Sept. 13, to Michigan State on Sept. 20, and to Alabama on Sept. 27.
Before Adams took the court at the SLAM Summer Classic, ZAGSBLOG summarized where things stand in his recruitment:
"Adams doesn't have an official top list, but he told ZAGSBLOG at Peach Jam the schools he's visiting are the schools he’s focused on. Michigan State and UConn have been in the mix for quite some time and should be watched closely. Adams wants to commit sometime before his senior high school season at La Lumiere."
The 2025 NC State basketball recruiting haul currently contains only one name: Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard Ricardo Greer Jr., No. 161 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.