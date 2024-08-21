NC State Basketball Gem Posts Wild Revelation About UNC Recruitment
Julius Hodge, now entering his first season as a head coach at Division II Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, played only 23 games across two seasons in the NBA. But in terms of prowess at the college level, there aren't many NC State basketball players in history who have eclipsed the 2004 ACC Player of the Year's production.
RELATED: NC State Great Lands First Head Coaching Job
Apparently, though, when Hodge was on his way to becoming a McDonald's All-American at St. Raymond High School (N.Y.), the 6-foot-7 pure scorer seriously considered taking his talents to Chapel Hill.
According to the following "random" memory that Julius Hodge divulged to his social media followers on Tuesday, there exists "a different dimension" where he "would've been a Tar Heel if Bill Guthridge hadn't retired."
Guthridge was a longtime assistant to Dean Smith and succeeded the UNC basketball legend in 1997 (Guthridge and Smith both passed away in 2015). He coached the Tar Heels for three seasons before retiring in 2000 and handing over the reins to Matt Doherty, who resigned three years later.
Of course, Hodge pledged allegiance to Herb Sendek's Wolfpack and ultimately became one of the all-time most recognizable NC State basketball stars.
Hodge's commitment to NC State came as a surprise to Syracuse fans at the time. After all, the home-state suitors were the perceived favorite in his recruitment.
After a fan reminded Hodge of that in the comment section of his original post on Tuesday, the Wolfpack great took this hilarious shot at the Orange: "Cuse was the primary until my visit..."