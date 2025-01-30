Prime NC State Basketball Target Catches Fire for North Carolina Squad
Longtime NC State basketball offer holder Cole Cloer erupted for 30 points to power his Caldwell Academy (N.C.) Eagles to a 71-61 home win over the Calvary Day School (N.C.) Cougars on Tuesday night. The 6-foot-7, 195-pound prodigy shot 9-for-11 from the field, as his team improved to 20-8 overall and 5-1 in conference play.
Plus, Cloer completed a double-double by grabbing 15 rebounds. His prolific performance earned the following recognition courtesy of a highlight post from SLAM HS Hoops:
At No. 28 overall and No. 13 among small forwards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, Cole Cloer is a four-star prospect and the cycle's highest-ranked talent on the six-deep NC State basketball wishlist. And he stacks up at No. 1 among all the high school juniors in North Carolina.
Cloer received an offer from NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts back in September 2023.
Earlier this month, he named the Wolfpack among the most active dozen in his high-profile recruitment, along with Duke, UNC, Wake Forest, Miami, Louisville, Ohio State, Georgetown, LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, and South Carolina.
NC State hasn't recorded its first win on the 2026 recruiting trail.
