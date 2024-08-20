NC State Basketball Advertises Pair of Late Roster Additions
At the time this article was published, the NC State basketball program hadn't updated its official 2024-25 roster to reflect the relatively late arrivals of transfer forward Ismael Diouf and freshman guard Bryce Heard.
But there's now at least photo evidence that both are in Raleigh working out alongside their Wolfpack teammates in the program's practice facility. And judging by their practice gear, Diouf will wear No. 33 as an NC State basketball player while Heard sports No. 7:
Diouf arrived over the weekend. The 6-foot-9, 215-pound junior hails from Quebec, where he played two years at Laval University, including a national championship MVP campaign last season, before coming off the board No. 1 overall in April's CEBL Draft.
In June, the 22-year-old Ismael Diouf, one of five scholarship transfers on the Wolfpack roster, decided to retain his remaining two years of college eligibility, committing to eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and his crew.
As for Bryce Heard, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound sharpshooter out of Homewood-Flossmoor High School (Ill.) revealed his Wolfpack pledge less than a month ago and announced his reclassification from 2025 to 2024 during his commitment ceremony.
The four-star prospect, No. 109 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, is one of three rookies on the NC State roster.