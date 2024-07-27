Turnover-Prone NC State Basketball Alum Loses in Olympic Debut
Lorenzo Brown is only the third NC State basketball product to compete in the Olympics, joining Kenny Carr in 1976 and Tommy Burleson in 1972. And Brown is the first former Wolfpack hoopster to play for a country other than the United States.
On Saturday morning, the 33-year-old Brown made his debut at the 2024 Olympic Games in France. It wasn't the kind of start he preferred, though, as he and Spain fell to Australia, 92-80, in Group A action.
Brown, a 2010-13 NC State basketball backcourt star who began his professional career in the NBA but has spent the past six seasons overseas and gained Spain citizenship two years ago, finished the contest with seven points across his 26 minutes on the floor, shooting 3-for-10 from the field, 0-for-4 beyond the arc, and 1-for-2 at the charity stripe.
The 6-foot-5 starting point guard added two rebounds and seven assists yet also tallied a game-high seven turnovers.
Spain now has a couple of days off before facing Greece at 5 a.m. ET Tuesday. The squad completes its Group Phase slate against Canada at 11:15 a.m. Friday.