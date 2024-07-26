Late NC State Basketball Addition Sees Ranking Drop Following Reclass
When Bryce Heard formally announced his commitment to NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and his staff on Wednesday, the Chicago product ranked No. 87 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
RELATED: NC State Adds One More Promising Piece to 2024-25 Roster
But along with his pledge, Heard revealed his reclassification to 2024 and confirmed his late addition to the 2024-25 Wolfpack roster by signing his national letter of intent. Two days later, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound athletic guard now appears at No. 108 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite.
Despite the 21-spot fall from where the potent slasher and sharpshooter sat among his 2025 peers, Heard retained his composite four-star rating.
With that, the NC State basketball team now includes three four-star rookie talents.
The highest-ranked member of the Wolfpack's 2024 recruiting haul is Paul McNeil, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard who hails from Rockingham, N.C., and stacks up at No. 56 in the class. And the lowest-ranked freshman newcomer — finishing at No. 133 overall — is another North Carolinian in Trey Parker, a 6-foot-1, 165-pound guard out of Fayetteville.
Kevin Keatts, entering his eighth season at the helm in Raleigh, also welcomes four four-star transfers while returning five of his top nine scorers from a Wolfpack squad that miraculously won the ACC Tournament and reached the Final Four.