NC State Basketball Great Lands First Head Coaching Job
Julius Hodge, whose 2,040 points as a Wolfpack bucket-getter from 2001 to 2005 put him at No. 3 on the all-time NC State basketball scoring list, hasn't played professionally in over 10 years. But the New York native has been active honing his coaching craft in recent years.
He began as a the director of player personnel at Buffalo in 2015 before serving as a full-fledged assistant at Santa Clara in 2016-17 and 2017-18. Hodge then had three-year stints as an assistant at San Jose State and Little Rock.
Now, as of Wednesday, the 40-year-old Julius Hodge, a former first round draft pick who spent only two years in the NBA before heading overseas for the remainder of his playing career, is set to make his debut as a head coach at Division II Lincoln University, an HBCU in Pennsylvania.
"I'm excited to be named as the 24th head men's basketball coach at Lincoln University," Hodge posted on social media. "Thank you to President [Brenda A.] Allen and our athletic director Harry Stinson III.
"At 40 years young, God is still making my dreams come true."
As an NC State basketball standout, Hodge became a three-time All-ACC selection and the ACC Player of the Year his junior season.