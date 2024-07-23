Explosive NC State Basketball Target Nears Fifth Star, Drops List
Stock-rising backcourt prospect Davion Hannah has scheduled eight official visits for his senior year. That slate begins with a tour of Alabama at the end of August. It includes a weekend stay with the NC State basketball program in early October. And it ends with a trip to Pitt the third weekend of October.
ALSO READ: Predictions Surface for Major Wolfpack Recruiting Target
Louisville, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Michigan State, and Cincinnati are the other schools that Hannah will check out in person before potentially deciding on a winner in time for the early signing period in November.
On Monday evening, the 6-foot-5, 175-pound four-star, who hails from Wisconsin but recently announced his transfer from in-state Nicolet High School to prep powerhouse Link Academy in Branson, Mo., took another significant step in his recruitment by revealing a top nine. Hannah's list of contenders includes the Wolfpack and the other seven suitors he plans to visit, and he tacked on Xavier.
The 18-year-old Davion Hannah, up 18 spots since this time last year to No. 29 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and within striking distance of five-star status, is a high-flying momentum-changer and undeniably intense competitor on both ends of the court.
He racked up over 20 offers, meaning roughly a dozen did not survive his cuts on Monday night.
NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and his crew have landed one 2025 commit: Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard Ricardo Greer Jr.