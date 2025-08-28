Bold Prediction For The ACC Opening Week Games
It's game week. College football is officially back, with some games already played in the week zero slate last Saturday. But now, the full meal is ready to be consumed by college football fans with games from Thursday night to Monday night.
The ACC has 16 of its 17 teams playing over the course of the weekend, as Stanford already began its season with a trip to Hawaii and a loss. NC State kicks off its season Thursday night against ECU.
On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, we predict the outcome of every ACC matchup over the weekend.
Watch the new episode here
NC State is looking for revenge after a disappointing loss in the 2024 Military Bowl to ECU, with sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey leading the charge in his sophomore year. Bailey has been one of the most talked-about players within the Wolfpack program throughout the offseason.
The sophomore quarterback spoke to members of the media Monday one last time before he and the Wolfpack take the field.
Quotes from the Quarterback
On finding out he was named a team captain
- Bailey: “It was a good feeling. You know that everybody trusts me to be a captain on this team and it’s very important. It’s a big role for the team. I’m glad that I am a captain. They see my leadership, they see everything that I’m putting into the game, so it was just a sign of relief for me.”
On the pros of his size as a quarterback
- Bailey: "The pros are, of course, seeing over the line. You got guys 6 foot 4, Jacarrius Peak and all those big guys, you can see over those guys, you see deeper down the field and you can work your eyes. I’m actually long, so I got longer strides so I can run better, so I can move my feet better. Alongside your eyes, you can run better."
On the game prep and planning protocol for ECU
- Bailey: “Game planning began like three weeks ago. We’ve been watching them, we’ve been looking at the team, preparing for them. We were really getting the installs in a couple of weeks ago. I feel like we have a really good game plan. We’re going to come in with some level thoughts and see what we can do offensively against another opponent.”
