Why Dave Doeren Has Big Expectations For 2025 Team
A little over two weeks away from the start of the regular season, NC State football head coach Dave Doeren remained confident in his team's progress. As fall camp moves along, rain or shine, the Wolfpack looks to be a confident bunch from top to bottom.
With a fairly high retention rate, especially with younger players, NC State learned a lot from an up-and-down 2024 season. Bringing that growth mindset to fall camp was a major point of emphasis for Doeren and his staff.
Learning Every Day
Over the last few weeks, Doeren discussed the team's 'coachability,' multiple times. On Wednesday, the coach was once again asked about the group's openness to coaching.
"It's a really fun group to coach. They listen. They take criticism well," Doeren said. "They want to get better. They're intentional about it. They communicate. There's no ego. It's guys trying to get better, helping their teammates out, coaching guys that they're trying to compete against and with, and so it's been a fun camp."
He added that the mixture of transfer veterans only boosted the level of competition and commitment from the rest of the roster. And the willingness to get better by any means doesn't stop with the players.
"It's a bunch of guys and coaches that want to prove themselves," Doeren said.
Growth Mindset
Experience, especially with players transferring constantly in modern college football, can win games when it matters most. With several key players returning in 2025, the Wolfpack is banking on the learning experience of 2024 paying off.
"Anytime you're going into the second season with somebody, you have that year of experience. You have the good things they did, the bad things," Doeren said. "You can put things in place to help improve them as players. In year one with a coach or year one with a player, there's a lot of things you don't know."
With the growing pains for players like quarterback CJ Bailey and tight end Justin Joly seemingly in the rearview, Doeren's expectations have been raised significantly.
"They know what the expectations are," Doeren said. "I expect a lot of growth."
The Wolfpack bet on continuity and experience, especially offensively and will see if it pays off when the team kicks off the season against East Carolina on Aug. 28.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.