Looking Back at CJ Bailey's Best Stretch in 2024
A little less than a year ago, CJ Bailey took over quarterback duties for North Carolina State and head coach Dave Doeren after transfer Grayson McCall was sidelined indefinitely. Bailey had his 'welcome to college football' game against Clemson, as the Tigers throttled the Wolfpack 59-35.
Bailey began figuring things out as a passer as the season went on and eventually put together a handful of solid performances, giving analysts around the country something to talk about both last year and heading into the 2025 season.
One three-game stretch showed how capable a quarterback Bailey really could be.
October 12 vs Syracuse
While the Wolfpack couldn't defeat the Orange, a team that won 10 games in 2024, Bailey made some big steps as a passer in the game. The freshman completed 17 of his 24 pass attempts for 329 yards, which became his best yardage performance as a collegiate player.
Bailey tossed a pair of touchdowns in the game, including one impressive throw over the middle to star tight end Justin Joly late in the second quarter.
The Wolfpack ultimately lost the game 24-17, but Bailey proved he could be the team's offensive leader and showed off his arm talent against a talented opponent in conference play.
October 19 at California
The Cal game marked the highlight of the 2024 season for the Wolfpack. In the team's first visit to Berkeley for a conference matchup, Bailey helped architect a victory that snapped a two-game skid and got the Wolfpack its first conference win of the season.
Bailey continued to showcase his development against a tough defense. He passed 306 yards, completing 25 of 36 pass attempts on the day. He added a pair of touchdowns, including a completed screen pass to Hollywood Smothers. The running back took the pass 41 yards for a game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The Smothers touchdown was set up by Bailey, who faced pressure on a 3rd-and-10 earlier in the drive. He delivered a strike to Joly for a first down around midfield and allowed the drive to survive. The Wolfpack pulled out the win, 24-23.
November 2 vs Stanford
While Stanford was a weak team, Bailey helped his team thoroughly dominate the Cardinal in Raleigh. The freshman put together one of his most accurate days as a young passer, completing 18 of his 20 attempts for 234 yards.
He showcased his ability inside the pocket on one of his three touchdown passes. Facing some pressure and one side of the pocket beginning to collapse, Bailey stepped up and created some space on the opposite side of the pocket and eventually found Joly sitting in the end zone without defenders in coverage for a touchdown.
Wolfpack fans can hope Bailey's best stretch in 2024 helped the young quarterback learn just how much talent he has and that he'll channel that confidence in the 2025 campaign.
