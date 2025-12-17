Could Phillip Be Back For Another Run With the Wolfpack?

RALEIGH — NC State walked off the field proudly, even in defeat, after falling just short in the College Cup Final as Washington hoisted the National Championship trophy in Cary, North Carolina, on Monday. It marked the end of a historic run for a Wolfpack program that experienced one of the more impressive turnarounds in college soccer under head coach Marc Hubbard.

A major spark in the Wolfpack's success throughout the 2025 season was the play of junior forward Donavan Phillip. He finished the year with 19 goals after he decided to return and forego professional opportunities in Major League Soccer. After the loss, Phillip left his future up to determination. Could he run it back with Hubbard and the Pack one more time?

One last ride?

Dec 12, 2025; Cary, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Donavan Phillip (7) reacts with midfielder Justin McLean (8) after scoring a goal in the second half at First Horizon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Before his 19-goal campaign began in August, Phillip had the opportunity to walk away from the Wolfpack. The Colorado Rapids drafted the Saint Lucian forward with the 62nd pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft, but he chose to stay with Hubbard after the team's run to the Sweet 16 in the coach's first season in Raleigh. Obviously, it proved to be the correct decision in terms of immediate success.

As he sat next to one teammate, defender Nikola Markovic, who has two more years of eligibility and another, midfielder Taig Healy, who played his last game, Phillip thought about what the Wolfpack accomplished in 2025. The team activated a fan base untapped for years and filled First Horizon Stadium with an enormous contingent of Wolfpack fans. Perhaps that created some interest in a return for the junior.

Our historic season concludes in Cary pic.twitter.com/DXPzWVEqxK — NC State Men's Soccer (@PackMensSoccer) December 16, 2025

"The sun is going to come up tomorrow and I have one more year," Phillip said. "... I know it might be done for Taig, so I'm really feeling for those seniors. Those guys that ended a little short. But they know they're gonna leave the program in a better place. I feel like there's only up from here."

Hubbard expects to lose several players to graduation and doesn't know what the transfer portal holds for the Wolfpack. However, he established a culture that resonated with the players and propelled them to a national championship appearance much quicker than even he anticipated. His impact on Phillip was made clear by the forward's comments after the game.

Dec 12, 2025; Cary, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Donavan Phillip (7) heads the ball in the first half at First Horizon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I find myself growing throughout every day we practice... I feel like that's kind of what (Hubbard) emphasized," Phillip said.

The SuperDraft is right around the corner, set for Dec. 18. The results of the draft should provide some clarity for Phillip and the Wolfpack moving forward. Clearly, it's not a surefire return for the forward, but he's left the door open.

Be sure to follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.