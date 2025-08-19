How Important is Christian Freeman to NC State's 2027 Class?
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has landed many different players in the 2026 class, as they have a total of 18 commits in the class. While 18 commits at this time isn't exactly ideal, they have still landed many different commits in the class that would be considered solid pickups.
The Wolfpack has done a great job in certain areas, as they have done well even outside the state. One of the states they have done an excellent job in is the state of Georgia. This is one of the best states to get a commitment out of, as the Peach State is the home of many different targets for many different schools.
While recruiting out of the state has been successful, it is even more successful for the NC State Wolfpack when it comes to recruiting inside the state of North Carolina.
They have landed many different commits in the state of North Carolina, but one of the main commits that they have landed out of the state is in the 2027 class.
That prospect is Christian Freeman. Freeman is one of the better players inside the state, and he is one of the most popular running backs in the class. He recently started to gain even more attention, but for the Wolfpack, their early recruiting tactics helped keep the prospect home. In fact, not only is he inside the state of North Carolina, but he is inside the same city in which the Wolfpack program resides.
Freeman is a great prospect, but how important was his commitment to the North Carolina State Wolfpack? North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI detailed more about his importance below.
Freeman is an extremely important athlete for many reasons. The running back position is a position that you can get by with only landing one guy. This allows them to be able to break away from the position, which opens up more focus in other places (if they would only like to land one guy). The other reasoning would be the fact that he is an in-state prospect.
Building from the inside out is typically the most successful manner of recruiting, and the fact that they have already started this is huge. The final reason worth talking about is the fact that he is an early commit. He is the first commit in the class, which makes him even more important.
