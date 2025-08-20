When Does Wolfpack Commit Brady Sakowitz Debut This Season?
The North Carolina State Wolfpack have been on the search for the best of the best when it comes to players in the 2026 recruiting class. They have landed many different commits in the 2026 recruiting class. They have landed these players from all over the nation, including inside the state and outside the state.
One of the states that they have a commitment from is the state of Virginia. They have done some digging and recruiting, which led them to land the commitment of Brady Sakowitz. Sakowitz is one of the better players in the class and is an offensive lineman prospect. He is a phenomenal athlete on the front line and has been offered by many different schools. He committed to the Wolfpack back on October 14th, 2024, and he has remained loyal since. He and his team are set to debut later this month.
Sakowitz is one of the better players in the state, and his team has tons of hope entering this season, as they are on the road for the first game. They will travel to take on North Cross on August 29th as part of the first game of their season.
Prior the season, the talented prospect detailed everything you need to know.
"I’ve been training every day since last season ended. I train with my online trainer, Alec Eberle, multiple times a week and lift almost daily," the North Carolina State Wolfpack commit stated when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI about his life off the air, and his off-season training that has prepared him for his fourth and final high school football season.
He then gave his personal goals.
"My personal goals are 100+ pancakes, zero sacks allowed and first team all state and first team all metro again!"
He would then move on to his team goals that he has set.
"My team goals are to be physical and dominate up front every game. As an offensive linemen, I can only control winning so much but we will be physical."
Finally he would discuss his success mindset.
"I don’t define success by wins and losses, I would say the impact I can make on the school and community can be the main success from this season. Helping change the culture with a new coaching staff while continuing to develop and improve myself."
