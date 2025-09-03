Doeren’s Interesting Take On a Rising Virginia Program
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Virginia head coach Tony Elliott inherited a difficult job in 2022. He replaced former Cavalier coach Bronco Mendenhall, who oversaw one of the most successful periods for a dormant football program.
Despite claims that the Virginia job was one of the nation's most attractive positions, it came with challenges early on for Elliott. He worked to rebuild Mendenhall's recruiting network and roster. Elliott's first two teams won just six games combined, but the Cavaliers improved to 5-7 in 2024.
With a strong 48-7 win over Coastal Carolina in the 2025 season opener, Elliott's efforts caught the eye of his week two opponent, NC State head coach Dave Doeren.
Doeren's Thoughts on Elliott
The veteran NC State head coach didn't face Mendenhall much during his Virginia tenure. In three matchups since 2018, the Wolfpack defeated the Cavaliers all three times, two of the wins coming against Mendenhall and the most recent against Elliott. Despite his unfamiliarity with Virginia, Doeren gave respect to the new coach for his work at the program.
"They do a good job coaching. They're a much better team than we played a couple years ago when we played them up there," Doeren said. "Tony Elliott and his staff deserve a lot of credit for what they've done there, recruiting and developing their roster."
Doeren's history with Elliott goes back to before he was with Virginia. Elliott spent ten years with the Clemson program, another ACC rival, working under head coach Dabo Swinney in a variety of roles. He ascended to offensive coordinator in 2015, helping lead Clemson's offense to a pair of National Championships in 2016 and 2018. He won the Broyles Award in 2017.
Stopping Elliott's Cavaliers
It was only a matter of time before Elliott figured things out offensively at Virginia. Now, the Cavaliers have quarterback Chandler Morris, who looked the part of a savior in the team's win over Coastal Carolina.
"They've had a lot of different quarterbacks. And so, you know, every offense starts and ends with what the QB can do, and the good guy they have right now can do a lot, and so we know that they'll be balanced," Doeren said.
The NC State coach added that the team will be prepared for Virginia's run game, particularly their insistence on running stretch plays throughout the game. While it's a new roster, Doeren has seen Elliott's scheme before.
