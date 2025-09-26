Dave Doeren’s Last Word on NC State vs. Virginia Tech Matchup
RALEIGH — The NC State Wolfpack will try to bounce back from the loss in Durham with a Week 5 tilt against Virginia Tech back home at Carter-Finley Stadium.
The Wolfpack and the Hokies started the season in opposite ways. NC State opened up with three straight wins, including two over ACC foes, while the Hokies lost their first three games. Virginia Tech ultimately moved on from head coach Brent Pry after the team lost to Old Dominion at home in the third game of the season. NC State suffered its first loss of the season against Duke, while the Hokies took down Wofford to earn their first win.
Now, head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack are poised to turn things around and maintain the perfect record in Raleigh. The veteran coach spoke to the media Thursday afternoon about the matchup, the coaching situation for Virginia Tech and the potential inclement weather on Saturday.
Here is a partial transcript of Doeren's availability:
On the Wolfpack's preparation for playing in inclement weather and whether the team has a game plan for bad conditions
- Doeren: "We do. I coached in the hurricane game (2016 vs Notre Dame) and so I've been around bad conditions a time or two. Our first scrimmage in fall camp this year was in the rain. We do wet ball drills on Thursdays, so that's part of what we always do."
- "It depends on how bad the rain is. If it's just a normal rain, then we play ball. If it's torrential, then you've got to be able to adjust. Obviously, the game plans on both sides can change, so we've just got to be ready for that."
On quarterback CJ Bailey's leadership after the Duke loss
- Doeren: "Leadership is most important after a setback. Adversity brings out the true leaders in the team. It also brings out the doubters, the boo birds and all the other things. So, inside the walls of the Murphy Center, those who are being leaders have to be at their best during those types of situations. CJ definitely stepped up. All of our guys that are on the leadership council, when called upon to make sure their position groups understand how important discipline is in a football game."
On coaching against teams with interim head coaches
- Doeren: "I've been in this position many times. I can't remember points of season for you, but definitely transitions on teams that we're playing. It can go two ways for those teams. It can. The thing (Virginia Tech) has in their favor is they've got a proven coach in Philip Montgomery. He was a good football coach at Tulsa as the head man. He's always been a good offensive coordinator.
- "He's been around a lot of these coaches. Sometimes, that happens and they put a guy in that chair that's never done it and that's pretty tough. So, they do have that in their favor, obviously. There's a lot of good players on Virginia Tech's team. It's not just about winning and losing, it's about getting themselves on film and playing well."
