The Key Blue Devil Defenders NC State is Preparing For
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Neither Wake Forest nor Virginia posed serious challenges to the NC State Wolfpack offense over the last two games. First-year offensive coordinator Kurt Roper will have a more difficult test in game planning for the 1-2 Duke Blue Devils throughout the week.
Duke struggled to contain Tulane quarterback Jake Retzlaff in Saturday's loss to the Green Wave. The Wolfpack presents some more challenges for Duke.
Led by head coach Manny Diaz, Duke's defense hasn't begun the season as well as many expected. Even so, the Blue Devils are loaded with talented defenders who could present some challenges for sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey and the Wolfpack.
Defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr.
Diaz brought back Anthony with high hopes of a breakout campaign in 2025. In his junior season, he showed flashes, totaling 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. Anthony started the season about as well as Diaz could've dreamed, already matching his sack total from last season in just three games.
Both NC State head coach Dave Doeren and starting right tackle Teague Andersen already mentioned Anthony when speaking to the media early in the week, so it's clear the Wolfpack know the threat he poses. The senior is a true game wrecker and by far the toughest opponent on the defensive line NC State has faced so far.
Defensive end Wesley Williams
The other part of Duke's two-headed pass rush attack hasn't started quite as strongly as his running mate. Williams hasn't been able to reach the quarterback, but tallied eight tackles in the Blue Devils' first three games.
The junior caused problems for opposing offensive lines in the 2024 season. He finished the season with 13.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. His efforts earned him All-ACC honorable mention recognition and the team's defensive lineman of the year award. Like Anthony, Doeren and Andersen both pointed to Williams as another player NC State is watching out for.
Cornerback Chandler Rivers
Rivers is the alpha of the Blue Devil defense. The senior was named to the AP Preseason All-America second team in August after he earned first team All-ACC honors for his efforts in 2024.
So far in 2025, quarterbacks have smartly avoided Rivers and he's locked down opposing receivers very well. Rivers has 10 total tackles and two passes defended in the first three games of the season.
