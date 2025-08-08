EXCLUSIVE: NC State Target Justyn Perez Talks Commitment Timeline
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has done a great job when it comes to recruiting the future classes, as they are hopeful to start landing more commitments in the class of 2027, as they have already landed one of their commits in the class. The Wolfpack landed arguably their top target at the running back position, as they landed the commitment of Christian Freeman from Southeast Raleigh in Raleigh, North Carolina.
One of the players they have been targeting heavily as of recently is one of the better offensive linemen in the country and in the 2027 recruiting class. That player is Justyn Perez, who is one of the better players in the nation, and has already received his offers from other programs at this time.
He spent time being interviewed by North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI to discuss many different details about his offer from the Wolfpack, as well as providing his commitment timeline that could take place.
"My North Carolina State offer means a lot because NC State feels like a family, all the coaches and players feel like family," the talented North Carolina State Wolfpack target stated when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI about the offer that he received.
There were many coaches that were hopeful to be able to connect with the talented prospects. In fact, he received his offer from one of the most popular coaches, which speaks about how important he is.
"NC State's offensive line coach and running game coordinator, Coach Tujague, told me that always look at the coach's office and see if in there are office belongings, have a box sitting in a corner, and see if the coaches would stay for a long term or not."
The talented prospect has yet to visit the talented program, but does that mean he won't be visiting them in the future? That is not the case. He is open to taking a visit to the Wolfpack.
"Well, right now I’m not sure because I haven’t talked to them about visiting, but if I had the opportunity to go visit, I would sir, 100 percent."
The talented prospect already has a timeline in mind for a possible commitment, as he takes his next step into his high school career.
"For my recruitment will be getting the many offers as possible in my junior year because I will commit at the end of my junior year."
