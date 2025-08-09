Will Joker Phillips Help NC State Land This Recruit?
The North Carolina State Wolfpack have been one of the better programs when it comes to bringing in the best of the best players in the nation to the program.
They have landed 18 players in the nation for the 2026 recruiting class, which is below par, but at the same time they have landed many of their top targets in the class which has helped even out the playing field when it comes to the 2026 recruiting total, as depending on if you want quanity or quality can determine your viewpoint on the Wolfpack's staff.
The Wolfpack has been targeting far more than just the 2026 class They have been targeting one of the better 2027 in-state wide receivers in the class, as they are hopeful to land Jailyn Moore. Moore is one of the better players in the nation, and is feeling the love from the NC State Wolfpack.
Joker Phillips' Impact
He has detailed how Joker Phillips has been a difference maker thus far.
"To be honest, I hear from NC State the most, and the coach I connect with the most out of all the schools that have interest in me and all of the schools that have offered me, they are all good coaches. They are really good coaches. The one I would say I connect with the most and talk with the most is Coach Phillips from NC State. He is a really good coach and he checks up on me, and asks me how I am doing, especially with baseball. I am a two-sport athlete, and he just asks me how I am doing just to check up on me.
"All of the schools are really good, NC State is just over the rest of them, but they do stand out with the interest level. They show the most interest. The coaches are really nice. All the coaches that have been interested in me, and all of the coaches that have offered me, I am very thankful and appreciative, but NC State has shown the most love so far. I am open to any other schools. I am open to chatting and communicating with any other schools."
This raises the question, can the coach be the primary reason to land this 2027 recruit? If he was to commit to the Wolfpack my answer would be absolutely, but even with them being a leader there is still work that needs to be done.