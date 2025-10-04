Final Score Prediction for Campbell vs NC State Matchup
RALEIGH — While a Week 6 matchup against Campbell doesn't feel like it is a critical point in NC State's 2025 season, it became one after back-to-back losses for the Wolfpack.
NC State fell to Duke and Virginia Tech in two straight weeks, killing much of the momentum after the team's 3-0 start. The Wolfpack faced significant scrutiny from the fan base in the immediate aftermath of the loss to the Hokies, led by interim head coach Philip Montgomery. NC State's coach, Dave Doeren, addressed the fan base and the media with a claim that he still believes in his team's ability to bounce back in 2025.
Campbell is a ripe opportunity for the Wolfpack to fix a number of problems that ultimately led to the losses against the Blue Devils and Hokies, such as missed tackles and limiting explosive plays. The question is, can NC State take advantage of such an opportunity?
Attacking Through the Air
While sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey has been very solid for the Wolfpack, he's thrown for over 300 yards in just two of the games so far. Campbell hasn't been a stellar defensive unit through the first five games of the season, particularly against the pass. The Camels are allowing a whopping 331 passing yards per game. Digging even deeper, opponents are averaging 14.52 yards per catch. Look for offensive coordinator Kurt Roper to try to rebuild Bailey's confidence by pushing the ball downfield early and often.
Against Virginia Tech, Bailey was sacked five times, four of which came during the first half of the game. Sacks shouldn't be a problem against Campbell, as the Camels have brought down opposing quarterbacks just five times in their 1-4 start. Doeren mentioned that his starting tackles, Jacarrius Peak and Teague Andersen, were disappointed in their performances in Week 5. An angry version of that duo will be worth paying attention to.
Getting Home
Doeren expects Campbell to use both of its quarterback options in the game, although both have very different skill sets. Kamden Sixkiller is the pocket passer and has struggled against pressure in the first five games.
Getting to the quarterback hasn't been a huge strength for the Wolfpack to this point, as the team has just seven sacks through five games. However, Campbell's offensive line has given up 12 sacks in the season so far. The edge rushing duo of Sabastian Harsh and Cian Slone are two of the few healthy members of NC State's defense left and could be able to tee off on the weak Camel line.
Dynamic Opponent
The other half of the Campbell quarterback room is dynamic athlete Mike Chandler II. The sixth-year player spent a few seasons with Lamar before landing with the Camels. Head coach Braxton Harris deployed Chandler in a variety of different ways throughout the first five games of the season.
He's racked up 88 passing yards, one passing touchdown, 60 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, 16 receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown catch in the season so far. While he may not be the most talented player the Wolfpack face in 2025, he will certainly be the most unique. NC State already struggled against mobile quarterbacks in Kyron Drones of Virginia Tech and Darian Mensah of Duke, so Campbell will likely play off that weakness.
Bouncing Back
This is a scheduled win for the Wolfpack, but with all of the questions and noise around the program, it needs to be more than just a win. Doeren said a coach's resume is what the team puts on film at the end of each week. The Wolfpack has yet to play a true complete game, so it's imperative that it does so against a one-win FCS opponent.
In the first-ever matchup between Campbell and NC State, the Wolfpack looks poised to win in a rout. The Pack wins this one 42-13.
