Swofford: 'Still More Questions than Answers'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, gave fans a glimmer of hope on Wednedsay by suggesting that sports could potentially return as early as this summer.

But not doesn't mean we can expect college football season to begin on time.

If it's played at all.

That was the message conveyed by Vice-President Mike Pence in a 30-minute teleconference with the commissioners of 10 college conferences and the athletic director of Notre Dame.

Pence told the commissioners, including the ACC's John Swofford, that college sports can not return from the current coronavirus shutdown until campuses have reopoened and students return to class.

“There are still more questions than answers," Swofford said. "But as we move ahead, we will continue to make decisions that are in the best interest of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, institutions and fans. Resuming athletics is tied to the reopening of our campuses. That has to happen first and the health and safety of everyone involved must be paramount.”

The ACC was among the first conferences to take action in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 when it pulled the plug on its conference men's basketball tournament in Greensboro only minutes before quarterfinal games were scheduled to be played.

All events through the rest of the 2019-20 academic year, including NCAA championships, were subsequently canceled.

While it's still too early to set a definitive timeline for the return of sports in America -- college or professional -- Swofford said that the lines of communication that were opened between administrators, health officials and government leaders with Wednesday's teleconference will eventually help speed the process once it gets set into motion.

“As we work to collectively navigate these challenging times, the opportunity to meet with the Vice President was greatly appreciated," Swofford said. "This pandemic has affected everyone’s way of life, and as we continue to prepare a number of scenarios surrounding the right time for college sports to return, it’s helpful to be connected with our government leaders at the local, state and national level."

NC State football coach Dave Doeren said that he's keeping a close eye on the situation, but added that any decisions on when his sport will return to the field are way above his pay grade.

He did get some good news Thursday when the NCAA announced that Division I coaches will be allowed more virtual connection with their teams for the period starting Monday and running through May 31.

Teams in all sports will now be allowed up to eight hours per week of virtual nonphysical activities such as film review, chalk talks and meetings. All required physical activities are still prohibited because of safety issues.

While that's a step in the right direction, Doeren isn't getting his hopes up that things will be returning to normal anytime soon.

"I think I'm really focused on what I can control right now," he said Wedneday during a Zoom meeting with local media. "I'm not trying to get caught up in the what ifs.

"I think when it first started all of us thought that this would be something that wasn't long long lasting. That’s probably ignorance on our part, that we would have a quick fix to this like we do everything else. Once you realize that we're in this for the long haul, you kind of settled in. We’ve got a routine.

"I have spent maybe more quality family time in the last month than I had in the last year and a half or two years. It's been great to be around (wife) Sara and my three sons, and I’m just doing everything I can with the time I have to improve myself.