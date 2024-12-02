Two NC State Football Players Announce Plan to Enter Transfer Portal
The transfer portal officially opens in one week. And two NC State football players have already advertised their intention to enter it.
Last year's ACC Rookie of the Year, sophomore wide receiver KC Concepcion, did so on Sunday, one day after celebrating the Wolfpack's thrilling 35-30 road win over archrival UNC in Kenan Memorial Stadium. Redshirt junior linebacker Jayland Parker followed suit on Monday morning.
Concepcion, a former top-tier three-star recruit out of Chambers High School in Charlotte, N.C., currently checks in No. 2 overall in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings.
After hauling in 71 catches for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns while racking up 320 yards on the ground as a Wolfpack rookie sensation, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Concepcion saw his totals drop to 53 receptions, 460 receiving yards, six TD receptions, and only 36 rushing yards, albeit with two scores, as a sophomore.
Of course, it's worth noting that Concepcion's younger brother, three-star Chambers senior wide receiver Arrion Concepcion, backed out of his NC State football pledge in mid-November before committing to Kansas State one week later.
As for Jayland Parker, who redshirted his freshman year in Raleigh and now has one year of eligibility remaining wherever he ends up next, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound former three-star prep at Westside High School (Ga.) saw action in 32 games across his Wolfpack career. But he totaled only 13 tackles and one pass deflection.
